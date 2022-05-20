Red Squirrel Group talk

A red squirrel in the Glens

The speaker will be Dave Tosh of the Life Raft Project, Rathlin Acting for Tomorrow.

Dave will speak about this exciting project, funded by EU LIFE, which aims to safeguard the native wildlife on Rathlin Island.

Many people may know Dave Tosh from the very important and influential pine marten surveys which he has organised over the last few years. He will speak about this latest £4.5 million conservation project which aims to protect Rathlin’s native wildlife.

It will see ferrets and rats removed from the seabird colony to give its threatened species a safe space in which to breed and hopefully thrive.