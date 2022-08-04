‘Reduction in density’ housing proposal approved for Larne’s Greenland Road area

A development plan for four apartments, two semi-detached and one detached house was outlined at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday morning.

The proposed new properties are planned for land between Kiln Grove and Kiln Court with access via the existing entrance to Kiln Court.

Previously, the site has been earmarked for a multi-screen cinema complex.

The council’s planning department has received five objections from adjacent residents in relation to the current application.

A report to councillors says that a number of issues have been raised such as potential for flooding, overlooking of existing properties and traffic disruption

Senior planning officer Kyle Patterson told the meeting that previously planning permission had been approved for 18 apartments on the site.

He said that the current proposal “represents a significant reduction in density” and “an extension to the existing Kiln Court housing development” and the “site lay-out identifies a quality residential development”.

“Overlooking and over-shadowing would be minimal and would respect the existing character and would not be out of keeping with both Kiln Court and Kiln Grove.”

The officer gave an assurance to Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid that the proposal was a reduction on a previous application stating that it was “a very significant reduction in density”.

The councillor also asked if it was “on a floodplain”. He was told that it was “not affected by any floodplains registered on flood maps for Northern Ireland”.

The officer went on to say that consultation with the Rivers Agency was “not necessary” and Northern Ireland Water has been consulted and provided information with regard to drainage and sewage disposal.

Ald Reid said that he was “happy to propose” that the committee accepts the planning department’s recommendation to approve.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Councillor James McKeown said he was “happy to second” before the application was approved by the committee unanimously.