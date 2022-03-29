Reid welcomes e-bikes for Rathlin Island

SDLP North Antrim Assembly election candidate councillor Eugene Reid

SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has confirmed the bikes will be delivered to the Rathlin Development and Community Association.

Minister Mallon previously announced that Rathlin Island was to get Northern Ireland’s first community e-transport scheme funded through her Blue/Green Infrastructure Fund.

Mid and East Antrim Councillor Reid said: “The delivery of 20 e-bikes for Rathlin Island will be warmly welcomed by the entire community. People living on Rathlin can often feel isolated or cut off due to the remoteness of the island these bikes will provide another method of transport for the local population.

“These new environmentally friendly bikes build on SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon’s commitment to active travel and tackling the climate crisis. These bikes will encourage people to get out there and take part in exercise, while providing alternatives to cars and other vehicles which produce harmful emissions that impact the environment.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “I’d like to thank SDLP Minister Mallon for delivering these bikes for the local community to use. I know residents on Rathlin are keen to engage in active travel, while taking the steps necessary to combat the climate crisis.