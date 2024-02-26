Resilience project aimed at conserving Lough Neagh's rich heritage and surrounding landscape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lough Neagh Partnership is vowing to safeguard the heritage of Lough Neagh and its future management and protection and to work with partners and local communities to conserve and celebrate Lough Neagh’s landscape and heritage.

At the heart of the two-year project will be the creation of a ten-year plan which will be open to public review and feedback and will include an economic appraisal and business plan.

Conference and Consultation

Gerry Darby, Strategic Manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, Michael Browne, Lough Neagh Heritage Plan Coordinator, and Dr Paul Mullan, Director of Northern Ireland at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, launching the Lough Neagh Heritage Resilience Project which has been funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Credit: Jim Corr

From February to July this year, thorough consultations will be undertaken with influential stakeholders and groups to evaluate the heritage needs of Lough Neagh. The insights garnered from these consultations will contribute to the formulation of the 10 Year Heritage Resilience Plan.

After the formulation of the draft 10 Year Heritage Resilience Plan, a forthcoming conference is scheduled to facilitate constructive discourse and gather valuable insights from stakeholders, governmental bodies, as well as representatives from the local and wider communities. It is anticipated that the conference will be scheduled for the spring of 2025.

These consultations will also identify potential avenues for funding and establish new sustainable management structures to ensure the enduring vitality of Lough Neagh.

The program will additionally investigate the feasibility of acquiring and transferring ownership of the bed and soil to public and/or community ownership, thus ensuring comprehensive management of Lough Neagh.

The project's anticipated completion date is November 2025.

