Riverside Playpark in Armoy has been transformed following a £120,000 funding package.

The investment has breathed new life into the Church Road facility through a resurfacing scheme, the provision of new accessible play equipment and a refurbishment of some existing equipment. New equipment additions include an accessible roundabout and swing, an interactive wall and a ground-level trampoline.

Construction work began by Garden Escapes, Ballynahinch, on August 28 and the handover of the revamped playpark was completed on October 20. The Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Margaret-Anne McKillop said: “I am pleased to see the new and upgraded play equipment and the improvements that have been made to this well-used facility.

“It is also fantastic to see provision being made for accessible equipment, which will give all children the opportunity to play and have fun together. I have no doubt this upgraded play facility will provide many years of fun for local children. I am grateful to DAERA and DfC for providing this funding and of course, to Council for its financial assistance.”

The Small Settlements Regeneration Programme aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people. Under this funding Programme, projects are also underway in the settlements of Burnfoot, Bushmills, Dernaflaw, Dervock, Drumsurn, Dungiven, Garvagh, Gortnaghey, Greysteel, Kilrea, Magilligan, Mosside and Rasharkin to create new and enhanced facilities. The majority of these will be completed by the end of March 2024.

3 . News Councillor Cara McShane; Julienne Elliott, Town and Village Manager; Jake Mailey Capital Works officer; Ian McQuitty, Department for Communities, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Margaret- Anne McKillop, Councillor Bill Kennedy; Grace Boyd (Garden Escapes); Rhonda Williamson, Department for Communities and Councillor Maighréad Watson. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA