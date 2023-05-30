Water makes the world go round – this is just one interesting fact the members of Riada Probus Club learnt when NI Water’s Senior Wastewater Process Scientist, Angela Knott, visited them.

Angela Knott visited to discuss NI Water embracing Green Carbon neutral solutions for sewage treatment.

During the visit, the group were introduced to Green solutions used at Stoneyford, Clabby, Castlearchdale and Ballykelly.

Angela Knott said: “We all play a vital part in protecting the environment and NI Water places great importance on educating the public on the vital role water plays in our lives. We try to emphasise why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource.

NI Water Senior Scientist Angela Knott's visit to Riada Probus Club

“NI Water are guardians of the infrastructure; the networks and assets, but every one of us uses the service. Only together, as a company and a community, can we continue to protect our most valuable and precious asset – water.

“It’s a fantastic way for us to deliver what matters for the local community and educate future generations of water users.”

Angela also talked about her recent trip to Westminster to collect a Green Apple Award for Environment Solutions.

