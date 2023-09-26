Road improvement scheme Ballymena Road, Ballymoney. Credit Department of Infrastructure

The resurfacing work will extend for a distance of approximately 0.58 kilometres and will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of the road, says the Department for Infrastructure. To facilitate the works, it will be necessary to implement a road closure (overnight only), between the hours of 7pm, and 7am from Monday 2 October until Saturday 14 October.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times. Work will be carried out in three phases, with closures and diversions in place for each. Only one phase will be completed at a time, and at least one roundabout will be open at all times.

Diversionary route for Cockpit Brae Roundabout resurfacing, via Union Street, Victoria Street, Market Steet/Knock Road, A26 Frosses Road, Kilraughts Road and vice versa. Diversionary route for Garryduff Road Roundabout resurfacing, via Raida Ave, Ballymena Road, Frosses Road, Kirk Road/Newal Road and vice versa. Diversionary route for Ballymena Road resurfacing, via Kilraughts Road, Frosses Road, Kirk Road/Newal Road and vice versa.

The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.