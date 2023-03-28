Road resurfacing in parts of Lurgan will depend on the budget says Department after 'commitments' made

Sinn Fein representative Mary O’Dowd welcomed the ‘commitment’ from DfI Roads to resurface streets in Shankill after she highlighted the poor condition of streets in the Lurgan estate.
Mrs O’Dowd said: "Following the requested inspection DfI Roads confirmed that a number of areas have been identified for resurfacing and have these added to the resurfacing list."
They include: Shankhill Street, Rampart Street, Cherrytree Walk, Hawthorne Avenue, Cypress Gardens, Beaumont Square, Elmwood Terrace, Silverwood Drive and Oakfield Terrace.
Mrs O’Dowd said: “While I welcome the news these streets are to be resurfaced the question arises as to when it will happen.
"Over a decade of Tory austerity has left our public services in a dire strait and DFI Roads has not been immune to these cuts, which means a confirmed timescale has not been provided. However, we have overcome the first hurdle and I will continue to lobby until the work is carried out.”
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Roads in the Shankill area of Lurgan will be considered by the Department for inclusion in future programmes of resurfacing along with other competing priorities in the area. Regular inspections of the road network, including in the Lurgan area are continuing, and defects which meet the intervention level will be taken forward for repair.
“Programmes of works, including resurfacing, for the 2023/24 financial year cannot be finalised until the Department has received a budget allocation. Once the budget is confirmed, a programme of works for the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council (ABC) area will be included within the Roads Council Report that will then be presented to council, published on the Department’s website and also placed in the Assembly library.”