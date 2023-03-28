Road resurfacing in parts of Lurgan will depend on the budget says Department after 'commitments' made

A ‘commitment’ by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to resurface streets in parts of Lurgan appears to be dependent on money available in the next budget.

Sinn Fein representative Mary O’Dowd welcomed the ‘commitment’ from DfI Roads to resurface streets in Shankill after she highlighted the poor condition of streets in the Lurgan estate.

Sinn Fein representative Mairead O'Dowd in the Shankill area of Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Mrs O’Dowd said: "Following the requested inspection DfI Roads confirmed that a number of areas have been identified for resurfacing and have these added to the resurfacing list."

They include: Shankhill Street, Rampart Street, Cherrytree Walk, Hawthorne Avenue, Cypress Gardens, Beaumont Square, Elmwood Terrace, Silverwood Drive and Oakfield Terrace.

Mrs O’Dowd said: “While I welcome the news these streets are to be resurfaced the question arises as to when it will happen.

"Over a decade of Tory austerity has left our public services in a dire strait and DFI Roads has not been immune to these cuts, which means a confirmed timescale has not been provided. However, we have overcome the first hurdle and I will continue to lobby until the work is carried out.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Roads in the Shankill area of Lurgan will be considered by the Department for inclusion in future programmes of resurfacing along with other competing priorities in the area. Regular inspections of the road network, including in the Lurgan area are continuing, and defects which meet the intervention level will be taken forward for repair.