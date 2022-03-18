Roadshow rolling into Carrickfergus Town Hall for Democracy Week celebration

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 23, from 11am to 5pm and will include stands from various council departments.

Those interested in starting their own business will find the council’s economic development advisers on hand with information, while the grants team will be there to inform community groups about potential grants and new initiatives. There will be updates on the progress of the new recycling centre at Sullatober, as well as recycling and waste issues generally.

The Community Planning and Development team for the area will also be taking part in the event while the museum service will be offering a guided walking tour of the town hall and the museum as part of the day.

Carrick Town Hall.

Other departments which will be represented include tourism and democratic services.

Carrickfergus Town Hall will also be the venue at 7.30pm for a ‘Memories of Democracy’ event which will include a presentation on a unique political artefact as well as a discussion on memories of politics in the past and a fun table quiz on the theme of democracy.

Democracy Week follows on from programmes from the European Community and the UK government in the past and this is first time such an initiative has been held in the borough.