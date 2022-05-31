Loading...

Roadworks to start soon at Clare, near Tandragee, Co Armagh

Resurfacing work in Clare has been welcomed by Independent Unionist Cllr Paul Berry.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:49 am

Cllr Berry revealed that carriageway resurfacing is taking place in early June on the Cloghoge Road in Clare. This will result in 700 metres of resurfacing and drainage works from Bells Crossroads, past the Primary School and down to the Bridge at the Cusher River.

“This is very welcome and something I have been pressing Department of Infrastructure on since previous resurfacing works were done not to the standard that road users and rate payers should expect. I would like to thank the officials for their help and recognising this road needed resurfacing and drainage works and I look forward to them working on the ground.

“I appreciate there will be disruption especially for school traffic but hopefully the works will proceed swiftly and everyone facilitated.”

Cloghoge Road, Clare, near Tandragee, Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

Primary school