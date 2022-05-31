Cllr Berry revealed that carriageway resurfacing is taking place in early June on the Cloghoge Road in Clare. This will result in 700 metres of resurfacing and drainage works from Bells Crossroads, past the Primary School and down to the Bridge at the Cusher River.

“This is very welcome and something I have been pressing Department of Infrastructure on since previous resurfacing works were done not to the standard that road users and rate payers should expect. I would like to thank the officials for their help and recognising this road needed resurfacing and drainage works and I look forward to them working on the ground.