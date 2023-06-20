ROYAL REWARD FOR CLAIRE MBE

​WELL known Banbridge resident and head gardener at Hillsborough Castle, Claire Woods – soon to be MBE - has been included in the King's Birthday Honours List, and it is certainly a well-deserved accolade for Claire who has worked in horticulture for over 30 years.

The Banbridge lady will be presented with her BEM “for services to Horticulture and to the community in Northern Ireland, on the Demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II” – and she firmly intends to fly over to London with family members for the proud occasion.

Most of Claire's career has been spent at the Department for Agriculture and Rural

Affairs (DAERA) where she taught horticulture.

The local, from the Mount Ida Road, is passionate about training future horticulturalists.

She commented: “I'm absolutely delighted. It's such a surprise and an honour.

“Receiving this honour means a lot. My team and I are really passionate about sustainability and putting this right at the centre of all the work we do to care for the environment surrounding Hillsborough Castle.

“It’s wonderful that this has been recognised – it will inspire us to keep going.

“I feel honoured to be able to enjoy the gardens at Hillsborough Castle every day.

“Our grounds change so much throughout the seasons, there is always something just coming into flower, a new plant to spot or bird to listen to.