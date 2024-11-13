Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

RSPB Northern Ireland is offering the opportunity for volunteers to join their project team in helping to create a habitat for the endangered corncrake.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the latest volunteering day off-reserve in Ballycastle on November 7, a further event will be taking place in Ballymena on Thursday, November 14 from 9:30am-3:30pm.

A post on the RSPB’s website, where volunteers learn more about the project or sign up for the opportunity, notes that the team needs help to dig up and wash nettle rhizomes at various sites in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These rhizomes are used to create essential habitat for corncrake on Rathlin Island, their only known breeding site,” the organisation adds.

Corncrake, Crex crex. Photo Credit: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

No experience of digging is needed, with everything explained and demonstrated to volunteers.

The project team will then wash the rhizomes and store them in bulk bags ready for collection.

"Washing the nettle rhizomes is essential in making them easily transported and avoids bringing unwanted seeds and invertebrates onto Rathlin,” the RSPB adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Digging is a challenging task, but we will have a lunch break to refuel. Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided. Toilets facilities are available at all sites.”

Nettle rhizomes with Rathlin Island in the background. Photo Credit: Christopher Curran

An endangered species, the corncrake faced extinction in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.

However, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the ‘Giving Corncrake a Home’ project from RSPB NI, the birds made a triumphant return to Rathlin Island in 2014.

The project, which has been running for over a decade, continues to play a crucial role in saving the red-listed species.