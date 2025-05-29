A ‘giant’ issue with coins has emerged at the world famous Giant’s Causeway stones.

A seemingly new ‘ritual’ by tourists to wedge coins into cracks in the basalt rock columns is causing damage to the World Heritage Site.

With removal of coins expected to cost more than £30,000, the National Trust is appealing to visitors to stop the practice to protect the famous landmark and to follow advice to “leave no trace” during a visit.

Dr Cliff Henry, National Trust Nature Engagement Officer at the Giant’s Causeway, said: “We know that visitors really love and cherish the Giant's Causeway, and many form deep personal connections to this special landscape.

The World Heritage Site is being damaged by coins being hammered by visitors into the cracks and joints. CREDIT NATIONAL TRUST

"We know some may want to leave a token of their visit, but the coins are causing damage and we are urging people to stop the practice and to leave no trace so this natural wonder remains special for future generations.”

A report by The British Geological Survey has concluded that the coins wedged into the joints and cracks in the rock is having a detrimental impact on the basalt rock, both aesthetically and physically.

Dr Henry, explained the damage caused: “The report has found that fracturing and disintegration of the basalt rock adjacent to joints and cracks into which coins have been inserted is the result of the ‘expansive delamination of the coins upon oxidation’.

“In other words, the coins are rusting, and expanding to three times their original thickness, which puts huge pressure on the surrounding rock causing it to crumble. Unsightly streaks of copper, nickel and iron oxides are also staining the stones where the coins are corroding.”

Visitors are being urged to stop wedging coins into the Causeway stones and to leave no trace of their visit. CREDIT NATIONAL TRUST

Giant’s Causeway attracts visitors from all over the world and the coins found wedged in the rocks show the wide range of visitors. Most are from the UK or the Euro-zone, but others are from the far east, USA or elsewhere.

The National Trust, in partnership with Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust employed specialists in stone conservation to remove as many of the coins as they could without causing further damage on ten test locations.

The trial was successful, so it is hoped that all the remaining coins will also soon be removed. The National Trust is now appealing to visitors to help by not adding any more.

“It is hoped that if visitors see fewer coins in the stones and hear appeals to stop the damaging practice the problem can be solved.”

Dr Henry continued: “Many coins have a centre of one metal, with a thin coating of another. UK ‘copper’ coins, since 1992, have a steel core with only a thin layer of copper on the outside, while 5, 10 and 20 pence pieces are nickel-plated steel.

"When coins start to corrode, the steel often corrodes faster and separates from the different metal of the outer layer. This delamination causes the basalt to flake.

“The coins here also have accelerated corrosion because they are often soaked in saltwater spray and the mixture of metals means they break down faster.

“We protect and care for places so people and nature can thrive. We are appealing to visitors to help us protect the World Heritage Site by stopping the practice of inserting coins into the Causeway stones.”