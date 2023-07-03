Teachers and pupils from across the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area have been recognised for their standout environmental work at this year’s Eco-Schools Green Flag Awards.

26 local schools received Green Flags with special recognition for the Eco-Teacher and Eco-Pupil of the Year. The awards have been supported by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Nexus.

The 2023 winners are:

Green Flag: Ballykelly Primary School, Ballymoney Model Integrated Primary School, Ballymoney Nursery School, Bushvalley Primary School, Carhill Integrated Primary School, Carnalridge Primary School, Damhead Primary School, Drumachose Primary School, Dunseverick Primary School, Faughanvale Primary School, Harpur’s Hill Primary School, Hezlett Primary School, Irish Society's Primary School, Knockahollet Primary School, Lislagan Primary School, Portrush Community Playgroup, Portstewart Primary School, St Canice's Primary School, St Colum's Primary School, St John's Primary School [Dernaflaw], St Mary's Nursery School, St Olcan's Primary School, St Patrick's Primary School [Portrush], St. Patrick’s Nursery [Cushendall], Straidbilly Primary School and Woodhall Outdoor Learning Centre.

Eco-School of the Year: Portstewart Primary School with their ‘green’ prizes and Gareth Lamrock, Field Officer, Keep NI Beautiful. Credit Christopher Walsh, Keep NI Beautiful

Eco-Teacher of the Year (Sponsored by the Housing Executive): Norah McCarron, Ballymoney Nursery School.

Eco-Pupil of the Year: Cara McDonnell, St Olcan’s PS.

Eco-School of the Year (Sponsored by the Housing Executive): Portstewart Primary School.

Sinead Murray, Environmental Education Coordinator at Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “This year we have been really impressed by the quality of applications from schools across the council area. Pupils and teachers have really stepped up and get the importance of taking concrete action against the climate emergency. The creativity and determination displayed by pupils can give all of us confidence in the future. We are delighted to see the ethos of the Eco-Schools programme so warmly embraced by so many schools.”

Ballymoney Nursery School’s Norah McCarron received the Eco-Teacher of the Year award from Gareth Lamrock, Field Officer, Keep NI Beautiful. Credit Christopher Walsh

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, said: “Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council provided financial support in 2022-23 to help Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful fund their Eco Schools programme and outreach work in our area. In addition to this financial support, our Environmental Resource Officer team has provided advice and practical support to schools working towards their Eco Schools awards through our LiveSmart programme.

"Our officers provide free support to schools to help them attain LitterSmart and PlasticSmart awards, as well as providing a range of curriculum tailored talks, presentations, workshops and competitions all designed to deliver our sustainability goals and complement the Eco-Schools programme.”

Housing Executive Chair Nicole Lappin said: “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners: more new Green Flags, with special recognition for the council’s best Eco-School and Eco-Teacher of the Year.

“We would like to reiterate the importance of educating our young people in energy and environmental awareness and taking direct action for the protection of our environment. We believe it is vitally important for them to be fully aware of how precious our world is and that we need to do all we can to protect it.

Cara from St Olcan’s PS was named Eco-Pupil of the Year for the Council. Credit Christopher Walsh