Sewer investigation work gets underway

It is anticipated that work will take approximately two weeks to complete. The work will involve CCTV surveys and cleaning of the sewerage system from existing manholes on Kerr Street and within the harbour area.

Normal working hours will be between 8am and 6pm and signage will be in place around the working areas. NI Water has been liaising closely with Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council and the work has been programmed to take place outside the busy tourist periods.

Traffic management arrangements will be in place to minimise the impact of the work on residents, businesses and road users. In order to undertake the works safely, it will be necessary to temporarily remove a number of car parking spaces at different locations as the works move along Kerr Street. Vehicular access for residents will be maintained as far as possible, but could be subject to slight delays, and pedestrian access will be available at all times.

NI Water will commence essential sewer investigation work in the Kerr Street area of Portrush on Monday, February 21

NI Water and their contractor AG Wilson Ltd appreciate that this work is disruptive and would like to thank the public for their patience as they complete this essential investigation work.

A spoesperson for NI Water said: “We are all practising social distancing – our priority is to keep customers and colleagues safe. So please keep your distance and our workers will carry on with their essential work for you.

“A few key points to remember: If we need to visit your home during this time, to keep you and us safe, please make our staff aware if you are self-isolating. We will also ask you to respect social distancing for our colleagues if they are on your property.

“Remember wipes will clog the sewers and result in blockages and flooding – never flush a wipe. For further information log on to www.niwater.com/bag-it-and-bin-it/

“Beware of Bogus Callers – if you are concerned about the identity of someone at your door, you can call the PSNI non-emergency number ‘101’ where you will have the option of a ‘Quickcheck’ to confirm the caller is from the utility they say they are.

“Do not let children go near work sites or equipment, this can be extremely dangerous. For further advice log on to https://www.niwater.com/covid19/