Shaftesbury Park: community archaeological dig planned for historic site in Carrickfergus
The dig is part of a three-year archaeological heritage programme, organised by the Community Archaeological Programme Northern Ireland (CAPNI) based at Queen’s University Belfast.
The aim of CAPNI, which was made possible thanks to a grant of more than £600,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to the Centre for Community Archaeology at Queen’s, is to engage the public with their local archaeological heritage and enable them to participate in archaeological fieldwork.
A team from QUB were on site on Thursday, March 7 to conduct a preliminary geophysical survey of the Joymount park.
Dr Thorsten Kahlert, assisted by students from the university, used an instrument known as a fluxgate magnetometer to gather data at the historic grounds.
The equipment delivers magnetic field measurements to ‘map out’ the area below ground and determine the best site for excavation trenches.
In particular, the dig aims to uncover more details about a fort marked on a 1830s map of the area. Ruairí Ó Baoill, excavations director with the Centre for Community Archaeology explained: “Carrick is a very historic town; in the 17th century [this area] would have been the deer park for the Chichesters, but it was close to the medieval town as well, so we’re not exactly sure what the monument shown on the map is.”
The dig will avoid commemorative trees planted in the park, while the grounds must be returned to the “best condition possible” when the excavation concludes, Mid and East Antrim councillors heard last year.
The project will be carried out in partnership with Carrickfergus Museum alongside Carrickfergus and District Historical Society, with the community excavation one of the key projects marking the Society’s 50th year. Helen Clarke from C&DHS said: “The dig is part of a series of events we have planned – there’ll be a conference in September at the Town Hall with a number of speakers, and a series of lunchtime talks. We’ll also have a ‘pop-up’ shop at 2 Joymount to generate interest in the dig.”
Due to take place on May 20-21, the excavation is subject to a licence to dig being granted by the Department for Communities Historic Environment Division.