Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson has welcomed the passing of a motion by Causeway Coast and Glens Council calling for an action plan on toxic algae.
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST
Sinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson has welcomed the passing of a motion on Causeway Coast and Glens Council calling for an action plan on toxic algae. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens CouncilSinn Féin Councillor Sean Bateson has welcomed the passing of a motion on Causeway Coast and Glens Council calling for an action plan on toxic algae. Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council
Cllr Bateson said: “The motion is calling on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs to swiftly convene a cross party meeting between affected Council areas involving all the relevant departments and agencies with responsibilities.

“And for the NI Environment Agency to present to council on its actions to respond to the occurrences of toxic algae. Toxic algae in both the River Bann and the sea off the north coast is deeply concerning from an environmental perspective.

“It has occurred over the summer months which is the busiest time of the year for tourism and has had a detrimental impact on local businesses.

“The instances of toxic algae in numerous locations this summer highlights the need for urgent action on water quality. It is important that this is taken forward as a priority to tackle the current crisis.”

