Edit Account-Sign Out

Sinn Féin to propose ‘fair pay deal’ for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers at tonight’s meeting

Sinn Féin is to propose a ‘fair pay deal’ for workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council at tonight’s meeting.

By Carmel Robinson
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:02 pm

Council staff have been on strike for the past week demanding ‘pay justice’ after deadlock between unions and management over pay and historical inequality in pay scales.

Workers from the GMB, Unite and NIPSA have been carrying out industrial action since Monday of last week.

Bin collection across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas has been affected as has leisure facilities, community centres and other outlets.

Most Popular

Workers in the Unite and GMB unions who are on the picket line at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon. It is estimated around 1000 workers at Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council will be taking industrial action.

-

Read More

Read More
Urgent action needed on anti-social behaviour after blaze at empty Craigavon pro...

-

Sinn Féin Group Leader, Councillor Liam Mackle, said: “We continue to liaise with senior union officials to secure a pay deal that is fair for our workers and reflective of how much we value them.

Cllr Liam Mackle

“We are also working to persuade other political parties to support our proposal.

“Any realistic prospect of a deal must include an incremental pay rise along with a one off cost of living payment and the national pay deal, currently £1925 per annum.

“We believe a deal can be achieved that is both fair to workers but also fair to our ratepayers who are also suffering terribly as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“We encourage all parties to get behind us to stand with and support our hard working staff.”

Sinn FeinBanbridgeArmaghWorkersBin collection