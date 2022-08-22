Sinn Féin to propose ‘fair pay deal’ for Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers at tonight’s meeting
Sinn Féin is to propose a ‘fair pay deal’ for workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council at tonight’s meeting.
Council staff have been on strike for the past week demanding ‘pay justice’ after deadlock between unions and management over pay and historical inequality in pay scales.
Workers from the GMB, Unite and NIPSA have been carrying out industrial action since Monday of last week.
Bin collection across the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas has been affected as has leisure facilities, community centres and other outlets.
Sinn Féin Group Leader, Councillor Liam Mackle, said: “We continue to liaise with senior union officials to secure a pay deal that is fair for our workers and reflective of how much we value them.
“We are also working to persuade other political parties to support our proposal.
“Any realistic prospect of a deal must include an incremental pay rise along with a one off cost of living payment and the national pay deal, currently £1925 per annum.
“We believe a deal can be achieved that is both fair to workers but also fair to our ratepayers who are also suffering terribly as a result of the cost of living crisis.
“We encourage all parties to get behind us to stand with and support our hard working staff.”