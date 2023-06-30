Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Skills system needs to urgently align with the scale of climate challenge, says Lagan Valley MLA

There is an urgent need to align our skills system to the scale of the challenges facing our climate, Alliance Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood has said.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:15 BST

The Lagan Valley MLA was speaking following the release of a progress report by the UK’s Climate Change Committee, which looked at how the reduction in UK emissions is going. She said it showed the scale of the challenge ahead.

“Major work needs to be done if we are to reach net zero emissions by 2050,” said Ms Eastwood.

“A challenge like this needs to be matched by an equally ambitious programme of action. While that may be daunting, it is also an opportunity to ensure people here have access to high quality jobs and education.

Most Popular
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood speaks out on climate change. Pic credit: Alliance PartyLagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood speaks out on climate change. Pic credit: Alliance Party
Lagan Valley MLA Sorcha Eastwood speaks out on climate change. Pic credit: Alliance Party

“As outlined in this report, the UK Government needs to publish an evidence-based action plan for net zero skills. That needs to include outlining how we can address barriers to employment and training, especially for under-represented groups.

“A plan is one thing, action is another and it is clear from the report no progress has been made in the last year. We need action in sectors such as energy, land-use, business, waste, infrastructure and agriculture – all of which will be powered by people and the skills and education they have.

Read More
Lisburn and Castlereagh sees drop in CO2 emissions since 2005 – but major report...

“While I worry the UK Government aren’t displaying the urgency needed and despair at the disregard the DUP continue to show to the people of NI, I continue to have hope because the opportunity to develop our economy into a fairer and more prosperous one is clear to see.”