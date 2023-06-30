Skills system needs to urgently align with the scale of climate challenge, says Lagan Valley MLA

The Lagan Valley MLA was speaking following the release of a progress report by the UK’s Climate Change Committee, which looked at how the reduction in UK emissions is going. She said it showed the scale of the challenge ahead.
“Major work needs to be done if we are to reach net zero emissions by 2050,” said Ms Eastwood.
“A challenge like this needs to be matched by an equally ambitious programme of action. While that may be daunting, it is also an opportunity to ensure people here have access to high quality jobs and education.
“As outlined in this report, the UK Government needs to publish an evidence-based action plan for net zero skills. That needs to include outlining how we can address barriers to employment and training, especially for under-represented groups.
“A plan is one thing, action is another and it is clear from the report no progress has been made in the last year. We need action in sectors such as energy, land-use, business, waste, infrastructure and agriculture – all of which will be powered by people and the skills and education they have.
“While I worry the UK Government aren’t displaying the urgency needed and despair at the disregard the DUP continue to show to the people of NI, I continue to have hope because the opportunity to develop our economy into a fairer and more prosperous one is clear to see.”