Cloughmills meeting on future social housing

Cloughmills Community Action Team are holding an information evening at the newly refurbished Mill in Main Street, Cloughmills, on Wednesday, March 2 at 7pm.

By Una Culkin
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:15 am

The purpose of the meeting is to make people aware of the social housing system and what they need to do to be eligible for future housing provision.

This will be of interest to anyone looking for social housing in this area, now or in the future.

Representatives from Triangle Housing and the Housing Executive will be on hand to explain the process and how housing needs are assessed.

The Action Team warmly welcomes those interested in local housing provision to attend and light refreshments will be available.

