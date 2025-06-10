Have you noticed a red sticker on your black bin recently?

Householders in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough will have – or soon will have – noticed a red sticker on their black bin asking that all food waste be placed in their brown bin.

Council said: “A recent analysis of black bin contents showed that over 20% consisted of food waste. It is both environmentally and economically more beneficial to recycle food waste.

"All food and garden waste collected in the brown bin is converted into compost.

"The sticker applied to your black bin is for advice. Your co-operation is greatly appreciated as Council strives to maximise recycling of food waste.”