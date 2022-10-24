'Squirreltober' success and last Safari
The last public Red Squirrel Safari for Squirreltober will be this Saturday (October 29) at 10am in Ballycastle Forest (as featured in BBC1's Country File 2019).
The Red Squirrel Safari will be meeting at the forest entry on Fairhill Street, Ballycastle.
Booking is a must for anyone wanting to take part. To book a place, simple text 07742841273. Please note that the walk is not suitable for prams.
Anyone wanting to find out more information should visit the Glens Red Squirrel Group Facebook page.