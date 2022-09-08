Street furniture investment boost for Randalstown

The pieces, included new seating, a new wrought iron pergola, a decorative planter and planting displays have been put in place at Moore’s Lane in the centre of the town as part of a collaboration between community volunteers, Tidy Randalstown and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The Tidy Randalstown team has also adopted a new planting strategy, which involves incorporating more perennial planting into their beds and displays. The volunteers are renowned for being ‘busy bees’ around the town, and when it comes to sustainable planting they’re hoping to attract even more bees and butterflies.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “The new street furniture makes this area more functional as a dedicated social space to meet people for a coffee and enjoy the new perennial displays. It may also provide economic value for the town as people gather here and perhaps further explore the various shops, cafes, and bars that the town has to offer. It’s at the heart of the town and I hope it’s a place for all the community to enjoy.”

Helen Boyd, Chair of the Tidy Randalstown group added: “I’m truly delighted with our street furniture at Moore’s Lane. Thank you to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. This investment has really lifted our hearts.

“We want this space to cultivate some community conversation – whether it is visitors exploring the history of Randalstown, perhaps a social space to catch up with friends for a coffee, or even just for an individual to sit and listen to an audiobook while taking in the beauty of the town.

“The new colourful planting displays that have been added are ‘wildlife-rich’ and are attracting species including butterflies and bees. Everyone loves butterflies, and the sight of them in this area, fluttering from flower to flower is a joy. Growing the plants that provide them with food is great for the town’s biodiversity.”

Tidy Randalstown has officially been operating for almost 10 years, and now has 47 dedicated volunteers. The team is now experimenting with the use of perennial plants for the four seasons that have the potential to make a great difference to their ecosystem.

The resourceful team often split plants from their own gardens to replant in beds within the town. Their work also involves maintaining the town’s appearance by keeping up with the deadheading, weeding, watering, and feeding plants, as well as litter picking and sourcing funding for key community projects such as the community garden, ‘Elevation’ along the viaduct.

If you are interested in becoming a Tidy Randalstown volunteer, visit www.facebook.com/tidyrandalstown