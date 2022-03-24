Loading...

Sugden welcomes news of County Hall solar panels

East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has welcomed news that Coleraine County Hall could soon be fitted with solar panels to generate electricity.

By Una Culkin
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 11:31 am

The Minister of Finance Conor Murphy released the information to Ms Sugden after she used Assembly questions to quiz him on the issue.

“Moves away from fossil fuels and towards renewable forms of energy is something that we should all be doing, but particularly government,” Ms Sugden said.

“It provides us with a clean, reliable source of energy, will help us meet our climate targets and avoids the danger of falling victim to the variances of fuel prices – something impacting all of us at the moment.

“The minister confirmed that a technical assessment has now been completed at the site and his department intends to proceed with the installation of photovoltaic arrays as soon as the business case is approved and funding secured.

“I look forward to this coming to fruition soon after the start of the next Assembly mandate and hope it will prompt further moves towards renewable energy.”

