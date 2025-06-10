Survey seeks feedback on swimming facilities in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena

Mid and East Antrim Council is conducting a survey to gather information from residents on swimming provision and facilities across the borough.

Available online at https://orlo.uk/SwimSurvey_6mPMu, the survey seeks feedback on local people’s experiences of the council’s three leisure centres: Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena; Carrickfergus Amphitheatre, and Larne Leisure Centre.

In a social media post, the local authority wrote: “Your feedback is invaluable to help us improve our swimming provision.”

The survey is open until June 16, 2025.