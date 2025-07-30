Swimming or bathing at Portmuck 'not advised' due to water quality - DAERA
In a social media post, MEA Outdoors, the dedicated page for Mid and East Antrim’s green and blue spaces wrote: “We have been notified by DAERA [Department for Agriculture, the Environment and Rural Affairs] that the recent bathing water sample at Portmuck has failed to meet standards.
"People are advised not to enter the water until such times as levels return to acceptable.”
DAERA are responsible for monitoring and making sure waters at designated bathing sites are of high enough quality for swimmers to enjoy.
Each Monday during the bathing season, which begins on June 1 and ends on September 15 each year, the Department publicly posts the results for all beaches at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/bathing-water-quality
Sites are classified into one of four categories – Excellent, Good, Satisfactory, and Temporary Advice Issued Against Bathing - based on research by the World Health Organisation.
