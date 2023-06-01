The Causeway Coast and Glens winners of the international Blue Flag Award and the UK-wide Seaside Award have been revealed for 2023.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful announced that ten beaches and marinas earned the prestigious Blue Flag Award distinction after reaching world-class standards in criteria that includes water quality, safety, accessibility, cleanliness and environmental education.

Two beaches also received Seaside Awards, the UK’s mark of quality that ensures visitors are guaranteed to find a clean, safe, attractive and well-managed coastal stretch.

The Blue Flag list of beaches and marinas for Causeway Coast and Glens are Ballycastle Marina, Benone Beach, Castlerock Beach, Coleraine Marina, Downhill Beach, Portrush East Strand Beach, Portrush Harbour and Marina, Portrush West Strand Beach, Rathlin Island Marina, and Whiterocks Beach. Seaside Awards went to Ballycastle Beach and Waterfoot Beach.

Representatives of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, including former Mayor Cllr Ivor Wallace, pictured with Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. Back: Richard Gillen; Sammy Graham; former Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace; John Morton; Beni McAllister; Mark Strong Front: Lisa Russell; Dr Ian Humphreys

Dr Ian Humphreys, CEO of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: "We are extremely pleased that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has achieved ten Blue Flag Awards and two Seaside Awards. Each flag is a symbol that these special places are managed to an excellent standard and an important trust signal to the public that they can expect a high-quality experience when they visit one of these award-winning sites.

"At a time when budgets are tight and difficult decisions are never far away, we want to thank the council for continuing to invest in our beaches and marinas that are much loved and valued by tourists and people at home alike."