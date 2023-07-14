Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has granted planning approval for a new housing development in Limavady.

The 10-dwelling development includes a new access road, drainage and associated site works. It is located on the Scroggy Road in Limavady.

According to the Development Management Officer Report, the site is to the south east of the town centre within a “predominantly residential suburban area”.

The report continues: “The site is bounded to the north by the Church of Christ the King and to the south by housing and playing fields. The site is bounded to the east by the access road to the Limavady Wolfhounds GAC premises and Limavady United Football Club grounds and to the west by housing along Scroggy Road.

"The dwellings are chalet and one and a half storey detached properties with generous plots, “in keeping with the density of the surrounding area”.

The report adds: “Each of the proposed dwellings have their own private gardens to the rear of the properties/side of the properties where there is a dual frontage arrangement, which is screened from public views.

“The proposed development is laid out in a manner which maintains the street frontage along Scroggy Road, with the four roadside dwellings orientated to address the public road.”

The report adds that the plans take account of existing vegetation on the site and seek “to retain and augment this with additional landscaping”, while also providing for “internal areas of open space”. This creates “a softer, open plan development”.

It concludes: “The proposal has taken account of the existing natural features of the site and integrated them into the overall layout, while archaeological investigations will take place prior to development commencing to ensure no adverse impacts on built heritage features.

“The dwellings are of an acceptable design and size for the area and meet with the minimum space requirements. The proposal meets with all other planning policies and the overall layout and design provides a quality residential layout which complies with all relevant planning policy.”