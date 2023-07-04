Register
Testing demand for social and affordable homes in Lislagan

The Housing Executive wants to find out if there is a demand for social and affordable housing in Lislagan.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:25 BST

Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in the area before Friday July 28, by calling 028 9598 2502 or emailing [email protected]

An online form has also been made available and can be accessed by visiting nihe.gov.uk.

Housing Executive staff are keen to engage with any potential residents who would like more information.

Eoin McKinney (left), Rural Officer and Joanne White, Ballymoney Patch Manager from the Housing Executive, pictured in Lislagan, where the organisation is conducting research into local demand for social and affordable homes. Credit NIHEEoin McKinney (left), Rural Officer and Joanne White, Ballymoney Patch Manager from the Housing Executive, pictured in Lislagan, where the organisation is conducting research into local demand for social and affordable homes. Credit NIHE
Tim Gilpin, Rural and Regeneration Manager at the Housing Executive, explained: “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people in Lislagan and the surrounding

district to find out more about housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list. But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Mark Alexander, the Housing Executive’s local Area Manager, said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to get in touch.

“While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available if you are already registered with us or a housing association.”

