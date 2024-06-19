Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Gobbins cliff path is set to enhance its visitor features with a new 'virtual reality experience', among other upgrades.

The recent signing of the Contract for Funding (CtF) for Phase II of the Islandmagee tourist attraction is a “major step forward” in realising the ambitious vision for the future of The Gobbins, according to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Representatives from the Department for the Economy and Tourism NI joined MEA Mayor Alderman Beth Adger MBE, elected members, council Interim Chief Executive Valerie Watts and other stakeholders to note the CfF, which will officially unlock a £13.6m investment in The Gobbins Phase II.

The Gobbins Phase II is one of three initiatives that Mid and East Antrim will benefit from the Belfast Region City Deal - seeing an investment in excess of £80 million in the borough.

Pictured at The Gobbins are Alderman William McCaughey; Ciaran McGarrity (Department for the Economy); Colin Morrison (MEA Council); David Roberts (Director of Strategic Development, Tourism NI); Clare Walls (Belfast City Council BRCD); John Hood (Board of Tourism NI); Valerie Watts (Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Interim Chief Executive); Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE; Alderman Robert Logan; Jonathan McGrandle (MEA Council), and Laura Cowan (MEA Council). Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

It will see a range of exciting additions to what has become one of Northern Ireland’s most popular visitor attractions, including a spectacular ingress structure over 60m high, a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience, upgrades to the clifftop path, the development of a new Welcome Hub and improved visitor features.

The new Hub will include much-needed amenity facilities for visitors and will provide the starting point for the attraction, while the virtual reality offering will be made available at the existing Visitor Centre.

The all-weather facility aims to service a new target audience and cater for those unable to undertake the tour.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said the investment will firmly cement The Gobbins’ as a “unique offering” in Northern Ireland. “This is a major step forward in progressing Phase II of the project. Visitors to The Gobbins are always blown away by its magnificent beauty, and this major investment will only further enhance the already established attraction as a one-of-a-kind, ‘must see’ tourism asset on the stunning Causeway Coastal Route,” she said.

“The Gobbins Phase II will enable us to further deliver a world-class, authentic attraction that will help boost our area’s domestic and international visitor numbers. We anticipate that it