The Old Mill at Cloughmills will be open on Saturday (September 9) as part of this year's European Heritage Open Days.

Now repurposed as a heritage building for community use, this is a chance to discover its history as an old flax scutching mill. There will be a local history presentation of how linen was made locally as well as a demonstration of wood turning and craft activities.

The Old Mill is run by Cloughmills Community Action Team and also includes a men's shed, community fridge, library of things and craft room. The mill pond itself has been turned into a community garden growing fruit and vegetables to supply the community kitchen.

