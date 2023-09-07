Register
The Old Mill at Cloughmills will be open on Saturday (September 9) as part of this year's European Heritage Open Days.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 11:35 BST
The Old Mill at Cloughmills is open on Saturday as part of this year's European Heritage Open Days. Credit Cloughmills Community Action teamThe Old Mill at Cloughmills is open on Saturday as part of this year's European Heritage Open Days. Credit Cloughmills Community Action team
Now repurposed as a heritage building for community use, this is a chance to discover its history as an old flax scutching mill. There will be a local history presentation of how linen was made locally as well as a demonstration of wood turning and craft activities.

The Old Mill is run by Cloughmills Community Action Team and also includes a men's shed, community fridge, library of things and craft room. The mill pond itself has been turned into a community garden growing fruit and vegetables to supply the community kitchen.

The adjoining four acre biopark contains a pedestrian walkway by the Cloughwater River, picnic areas and stunning views of the Antrim Hills. Guided tours of the site will be held every hour from 12 noon to 4 pm. There is no charge for this event.

