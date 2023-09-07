The Old Mill at Cloughmills to open on Saturday as part of European Heritage Open Day
Now repurposed as a heritage building for community use, this is a chance to discover its history as an old flax scutching mill. There will be a local history presentation of how linen was made locally as well as a demonstration of wood turning and craft activities.
The Old Mill is run by Cloughmills Community Action Team and also includes a men's shed, community fridge, library of things and craft room. The mill pond itself has been turned into a community garden growing fruit and vegetables to supply the community kitchen.
The adjoining four acre biopark contains a pedestrian walkway by the Cloughwater River, picnic areas and stunning views of the Antrim Hills. Guided tours of the site will be held every hour from 12 noon to 4 pm. There is no charge for this event.