The Twelfth: when will bins be emptied and leisure centres be open in Mid Ulster?

There will be no bin collections on Tuesday, July 12 and bins due for collection on this day were expected to be collected on Saturday, July 9 instead. All bin collections will take place as normal on Wednesday, July 13 and the council has asked residents to leave their bins out for collection by 7.30am.

Council’s recycling centres will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and reopened on Wednesday, July 13.

It has also been confirmed that the council’s offices as well as leisure centres and sports arenas will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

The Burnavon Centre. Pictrue: Google

The Burnavon will be open from 10-4pm on both Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, as will the Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House. Seamus Heaney HomePlace will be open 10am to 5pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 while the Bridewell will be closed on both Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13.

OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory will open from 11am – 7pm on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13.

The council’s registrations offices will close on both Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.