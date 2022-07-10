The Twelfth: when will bins be emptied and leisure centres open in ABC council area?

Council has confirmed that its bin collections due to take place on Tuesday, July 12, were due to place on Saturday, July 9.

Similarly, its bin collections due on Wednesday, July 13 will now take place on Saturday, July 16.

Collections of kerbside boxes and food caddies due to take place on Tuesday, July 14 will take place as normal.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has also confirmed its recycling centres will close on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

Its leisure and recreation centres will also be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

In the wider Armagh area, Ardmore Recreation Centre will be closed from July 12-16, while Loughgall Country Park and Gosford Park will be open. However Gosford Forest Park’s office will be closed from July 12-13.

The Navan Centre and Fort will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 but will be open on Wednesday, July 13 while the Armagh County museum, the Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre and the Dobbin Street Community Centre will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday July 13.

In the wider Banbridge area Council offices, Banbridge Leisure Centre, Dromore Community Centre, Rathfriland Community Centre, Gilford Community Centre and F.E. McWilliam Galery and Studio will all be closed Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

In the wider Craigavon area, the South Lake Leisure Centre, town halls and Brownlow Community Hub will be closed on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.