These are the council services likely to be impacted by strikes commencing September 6

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council states on its website:

''The Council has contingency plans in place and will make every effort to ensure that essential services are not impacted. However, given the nature of this industrial action, we anticipate that there may be some disruption.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

''The page will be updated frequently as required during the strike action and updates will be posted on council social media platforms.

Bin collections will be impacted when the strike commences on Tuesday 6 September

''Given the uncertainty of the situation, residents are advised to check the webpage for updates before travelling to any Household Recycling Centres or Leisure Facilities.''

Visit: https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/industrial-action-updates for up to date information.

Household Recycling Centres

The opening of the three Household Recycling Centres are also likely to be affected from Tuesday 6 September.

Wheelie and Kerbie Boxes

Bryson House will continue to collect wheelie and kerbie boxes as normal.

Household Bulky Waste

The Bulky Waste Collection service will not be operating until further notice. Collections will cease from Tuesday 6 September. Residents should NOT present their items for collection.

No further Bulky Waste Collection bookings are being taken until further notice.

Street Cleansing & Litter Bins

Street cleansing and the servicing of litter bins are also likely to be impacted upon.

Environmental Health

There may be a reduced level of service provided by Dog Control Service and Animal Welfare Service. Emergency calls will be prioritised.

Dundonald International Ice Bowl

Closure of ice skating & tenpin bowling. Indiana Land will remain open as normal.

Indiana Land can be booked online at www.theicebowl.com or via the Vitality App.

Lagan Valley LeisurePlex

Closure of the Leisure Pool, Monday – Friday; however the ASD session and Parent & Toddler sessions will run as scheduled.

Weekend Leisure Pool sessions will open as normal. Times may be affected.

The gym, classes, 25m pool (public lane and open swims), health suite and racquets sports will open as normal.

Sessions can be booked online at www.theleisureplex.com or via the Vitality App.

Castlereagh Hills Golf Course

Unaffected, however there may be some disruption to course maintenance services.

Tee Times can be booked online at www.castlereaghhills.com

Aberdelghy Golf Course

Unaffected, however there may be some disruption to course maintenance services.