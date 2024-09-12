LOCAL community organisation Tidy Banbridge are organising their second litter pick this Saturday (September 14) and adding some musical flair to the event.

Volunteers will be greeted by local band Strings and Sings who are playing as participants gather at the community event.

There are over five pick locations to choose from, covering well known locations in the town.

Tidy Banbridge secretary, Caroline Kirkwood, said: “Due to the success of our last event, we are delighted to organise another event for the local community.

Tidy Banbridge team, Joy Ferguson, Caroline Kirkwood, Gavin Henry, Ruby Mulligan & Faye Cameron.

“The strong community spirit at our previous event was a credit to the people of Banbridge.

“We would like to encourage the local community to, once again, support each other to create a cleaner space for all residents.”

Tidy Banbridge treasurer, Faye Cameron, added: “Thank you to Tesco's Community Champion, David McKay, Strings and Sings, ABC Council and the Church of Ireland for their continued support of our community organisation.

Volunteers at the first community litter pick.

“At our last litter pick, volunteers collected around 60 bags of rubbish. This time, we hope to double our efforts and make a positive impact locally.”

Chair of Tidy Banbridge, Joy Ferguson, commented: “If any residents have a particular area they feel requires a clean up, please contact the Tidy Banbridge team by emailing [email protected] or message their Facebook page.

“We are a community organisation for the local community.”

Equipment will be provided, although due to the popularity of the event, organisers are asking volunteers to bring their own litter hands if they already have one. The clean up begins at 10am on Saturday, meeting at the Church of Ireland car park, Church Square.

