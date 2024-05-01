Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group aim to organise community-led litter picks and create floral displays in the town centre. The first litter pick is scheduled for Saturday, May 11.

Volunteer and local councillor, Joy Ferguson, said: “We are excited to come together and support the local community.

“Our litter picks will help support a cleaner environment for residents and the floral displays will enhance Banbridge as an attractive destination for business, shoppers, visitors and residents.”

​Tidy Banbridge volunteers, Joy Ferguson, Caroline Kirkwood, Gavin Henry, Ruby Mulligan and Faye Cameron ready for the first litter pick.

Former teacher and passionate volunteer, Caroline Kirkwood, commented: “As the group develops, we will begin to look at specific floral displays around town. I would really encourage anyone interested in landscaping, floral displays, civic duty, being outdoors or simply meeting new people to become a Tidy Banbridge volunteer.”

Biodiversity champion, Faye Cameron, added: “There is so much potential for Tidy Banbridge to make a real difference. Volunteering could involve a couple of hours on a Saturday morning to brighten a particular flower bed or plant flowers in a half barrel.

“I would encourage as many volunteers as possible to give a little of their time to enhance our area.”

Local resident Gavin Henry said he was pleased to be involved with a group that “offers local volunteering opportunities that make a difference to our local community.”

Ruby Mulligan, the youngest member of the group, said: “I have encouraged all my friends to attend the litter pick to show that young people can play a positive role in shaping their local area.’

The first litter pick is on Saturday, May 11, from 10am to 12 noon, meeting at Holy Trinity Church of Ireland, Church Square, Banbridge.

If you would like to volunteer, email [email protected] or message their Facebook page www.facebook.com/tidybanbridge. Everyone is welcome!