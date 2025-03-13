Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has unveiled plans to increase correct brown bin usage.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, members were informed of a 2024 study on black bin and blue bin waste, which highlighted the continuing incorrect disposal of food waste.

The study’s results showed that over 22% of black bin and 4% of blue bin contents was food waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mitigate this, council intends to apply a label to all household black bins, instructing householders that all food waste should be deposited in the brown bin for recycling.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has unveiled plans to increase correct brown bin usage. CREDIT PIXABAY

Since 2018, all households in the borough have been in receipt of a 240-litre brown bin for recycling mixed food and garden waste and a five-litre food caddy. Council supplies biodegradable food caddy liners free of charge.

“Presently, circa 5,000 tonnes of food waste per annum is disposed of incorrectly via household black and blue bins,” an officer noted.

“Diverting food waste from the blue and black bins into the brown bin will realise £60 per tonne of financial savings, improve council’s recycling rate and contribute to the circular economy.”