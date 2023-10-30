Register
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Traffic alert: Major flooding closes A28 between Markethill and Newry with diversions via Tandragee, Co Armagh

One of the main arterial routes between Markethill and Newry has had to close this morning due to serious flooding.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:21 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have said the road between the Mullaghglass roundabout at Newry and the Tandragee Road in Markethill has flooded.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to flooding the A28 Gosford Road is closed between Mullaghglass roundabout Newry and Tandragee Road, Markethill. Please seek an alternative route whilst we assist Roads service. Traffic currently being diverted via Tandragee.”

Related topics:MarkethillNewryPoliceDrivers