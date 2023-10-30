Traffic alert: Major flooding closes A28 between Markethill and Newry with diversions via Tandragee, Co Armagh
One of the main arterial routes between Markethill and Newry has had to close this morning due to serious flooding.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have said the road between the Mullaghglass roundabout at Newry and the Tandragee Road in Markethill has flooded.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternative route.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Due to flooding the A28 Gosford Road is closed between Mullaghglass roundabout Newry and Tandragee Road, Markethill. Please seek an alternative route whilst we assist Roads service. Traffic currently being diverted via Tandragee.”