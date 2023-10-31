Register
BREAKING
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust

Traffic alert: Major flooding closes part of main road between Portadown and Armagh

Flooding has left part of the main Armagh to Portadown road closed due to flooding.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:21 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI said this morning: “The Portadown Road in Armagh is currently closed between the junctions of Battlehill Road, Dobbin Road and Killmore Road due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Meanwhile yesterday flooding occurred on the road between the Mullaghglass roundabout at Newry and the Tandragee Road in Markethill leading to its closure.

A PSNI spokesperson said yesterday: “Due to flooding the A28 Gosford Road is closed between Mullaghglass roundabout Newry and Tandragee Road, Markethill. Please seek an alternative route whilst we assist Roads service. Traffic currently being diverted via Tandragee.”

Related topics:PortadownArmaghPSNINewry