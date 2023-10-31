Flooding has left part of the main Armagh to Portadown road closed due to flooding.

The PSNI said this morning: “The Portadown Road in Armagh is currently closed between the junctions of Battlehill Road, Dobbin Road and Killmore Road due to flooding in the area. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

Meanwhile yesterday flooding occurred on the road between the Mullaghglass roundabout at Newry and the Tandragee Road in Markethill leading to its closure.