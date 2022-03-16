Marlborough Bridge benefited from funding from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council, the Department for Communities and the Department for Infrastructure.

It plays a key role in connecting residential, leisure and retail areas. It has benefitted from the second phase of ABC Council’s Bridge Revitalisation Project - which aims to rejuvenate pedestrian bridges in Central Craigavon.

A Council spokesperson said: “The bridge has been transformed into a contemporary modern bridge, with new stainless steel railings, multi-colour handrail lighting and bridge up-lighting.

Lynn McDonald, Department for Communities, Lord Mayor, Alderman Glenn Barr, and Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon pictured at the new footbridge in Craigavon. Picture by Philip Magowan

Lord Mayor Alderman Glenn Barr said: “I am delighted to see the refurbishment of Marlborough Bridge which will ensure its continued use for predestrians and cyclists for years to come. The bridge has been modernised and I hope it will encourage more people to cycle and walk - good news for our wellbeing and environment.”

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said her Department contributed £320k towards this project. “The refurbishment and modernisation of this main pedestrian footbridge at Central Way with its new stainless steel railings, multi-coloured LED hand rail lighting and up-lighting has transformed the appearance of the footbridge both throughout the day and at night. These works will complement previous public realm works in Craigavon.”

The Department for Infrastructure contributed £75k towards the main works and post-scheme enhancements, which are due to start later this year. Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This scheme represents an excellent example of what can be achieved through partnership working across Departments and local government to deliver high quality projects that encourage active travel.”

Craigavon has benefitted from a public realm scheme which saw the resurfacing of the streetscape at the South Lakes with the installation of lighting and street furniture. More work is due to start in Spring 2022 with a wayfinding and signage scheme.

The recently refurbished Marlborough Footbridge in Craigavon Picture by Philip Magowan

