Translink has unveiled the first zero emission minibuses to be added to the fleet at a special preview event in Coleraine.

State-of-the-art electric powered minibuses were on display at the Diamond in the town centre, providing stakeholders and members of the public an opportunity to step on board and experience the next phase of emissions-free public transport in Northern Ireland.

These mark the start of plans to decarbonise the fleet in the local area.

Due to enter passenger service later this summer, two buses will operate at the Giant’s Causeway on the popular shuttle service between the visitor centre and the stones, with a further four buses set to operate across the Coleraine town service routes.

Alfie Kelly 3, with his parents Andrew and Nicole pictured at Translink’s Zero Emission bus preview at The Diamond, Coleraine Town Hall. 14/06/23

Piloting a new payments system, passengers using the new Giant’s Causeway zero emission shuttle buses will also be able to buy tickets on board using contactless payment

methods.

Edward Mason, General Manager at the Giant’s Causeway, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the new electric minibuses to the Giant’s Causeway World Heritage Site and we’re pleased to see our partners at Translink rolling these out locally.

“Climate Change is the single biggest threat to the precious landscapes and historic houses we care for, and the National Trust is very much part of the global fight. The Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre is specifically designed with a whole host of sustainable features to help protect local wildlife and the environment. As part of this, we have changed all our site vehicles to electric and we’re delighted to see our partners making this change too."

George and Roberta Wilson from Coleraine pictured at Translink’s Zero Emission bus preview at The Diamond, Coleraine Town Hall

Sam Todd, Translink Service Delivery Manager, said: “We are grateful to the Department for Infrastructure for the essential funding to deliver these new mini-buses and to showcase them here today. The feedback has been very positive, with people impressed with the comfort and quality on board, the USB charging ports and free WiFi, onboard passenger information screens for enhanced accessibility as well as supporting the green credentials.

“Coleraine is the first town to see the launch of emissions-free public transport, more people making the switch will herald the start of a new era in cleaner, greener transportation and a better quality of life for today and for generations to come.”

Councillor Steven Callaghan, Mayor of Causeway Coast & Glens, said: “We are delighted that this summer will see Coleraine receive the first zero-emission buses to operate on the Translink Ulsterbus network.

“At the launch event in Coleraine’s Diamond, it was obvious that the community have a real interest in these new vehicles and the ways in which they will help our planet. As we all endeavour to reduce our carbon footprint, I know the people of the Borough and those visiting will help by supporting these fantastic new, cleaner and greener buses.”

Local school pupils pictured at Translink’s Zero Emission bus preview at The Diamond, Coleraine Town Hall

This zero emission bus preview took place during Green Transport Week which champions public transport and other forms of active travel as a simple way for people to play their part in creating a cleaner, greener environment while also enjoying health and wellbeing benefits.

When introduced, these electric buses will also be the first zero emission buses to operate on the Translink Ulsterbus network.