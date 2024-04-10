At the end of March, a group of over 40 volunteers planted native species of trees including oak, birch, hazel, willow and crab apple. As part of the initiative, Gerry Burns from Armoy Community Association and local resident David Huey, talked to the volunteers discussing the history of Limepark and its connection with Scottish Pine trees.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan welcomed the scheme saying: “Council is delighted to join with the local community in Armoy for this fantastic project.

“Biodiversity and creating habitat for wildlife and pollinators is a high on the agenda for Council. Schemes such as this will not only help our planet but will also provide a more inviting space for locals to enjoy, aiding their health and wellbeing in the process.

“I’d like to thank the children, volunteers and the members of Armoy Community Group who all participated in the planting of these trees.”

Gerard McIlroy, Council’s Good Relations Officer added: “Limepark offered a great space for these new native trees to grow. The planting of trees is important for the environment as trees remove carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) from the atmosphere and store this carbon in their trunks, stems, leaves, roots and in the soil, releasing oxygen as a by-product.

“This was a wonderful project to be involved as trees are crucial for the health and well-being of both the environment and the people and wildlife that live here.”

The new tree planting scheme works well alongside wildflower and meadow areas that continue to be introduced throughout the Borough. Council is keen to hear from landowners, community groups and schools who may wish to participate in similar projects this year.

For further information, contact Good Relations Officer Gerard McIlroy by telephoning 07517498458 or email [email protected].

1 . COMMUNITY David Huey alongside pupils from St Olcan’s Primary School, Armoy WI and locals planting trees in Limepark in Armoy. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS BOROUGH COUNCIL

2 . COMMUNITY Gerry Burns holding a group discussion on the history of Limepark in Armoy with volunteers who were tree planting. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL