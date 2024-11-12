Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be giving away free tree saplings in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena to mark Tree Week.

The Big Community Tree Giveaway will take place on Saturday, November 30 from 10am to 12pm at the People’s Park Pavilion, Ballymena; promenade car park (behind Larne Leisure Centre), Larne, and the Amphitheatre car park, Carrickfergus.

A council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to announce a community tree giveaway in three locations across the borough to celebrate Tree Week, a UK initiative to draw attention to the need for tree planting and woodland creation.

"This is made possible thanks to the generous support of The Woodland Trust’s Emergency Tree Fund.

"We will be giving away a variety of native, pollinator friendly trees such as Rowan, Hazel and Hawthorn.

"All of these species will provide food and and shelter for us as well as for a wealth of wildlife.”

Visitors can collect up to three trees (40 - 60cm sapling) per person.