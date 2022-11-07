The Triangle Community Clothing Swap welcomes everyone to come along and swap clothes they no longer wear for ‘new-to-you items’ completely free of charge.

The event will take place in St Patrick’s Hall, Causeway Street, Portrush, on Sunday, November 27 from 10am to 5pm.

And the swap event extends beyond pre-loved clothes too!

One person’s rubbish is another person’s treasure

Donations of clothes, shoes, school uniforms, unwanted gifts and toys are all welcome. They can be collected on specific days or left at the drop off point (Portrush Atlantic Hotel) for the month of November, until Saturday, November 26.

Or anyone who is interested can bring a bag-for-life filled with donations on the day, hand it in on your way in and then shop for Items new to you for free. Any items left over will be donated to the CanCan Bazaar charity and school uniforms back to relevant schools.

Advertisement

The only condition that organises have is that all donations be clean and presentable.

Donations can include clothing, shoes, toys, homewear, bedding, school uniforms, kitchen or catering uniforms, fancy dress, garden items and small items of furniture (must fit in a car).

Organiser Lauren Walsh said: “Literally anything that isn’t broken that would be of use to someone else. One person’s rubbish is another’s treasure!

"What better way to clear out unwanted items from your home to make way for the new things Santa will bring and in the process help the community.

"So contact us for collection or label your bags and drop off to Portrush Atlantic hotel reception.”

For further information, check out the Facebook page.