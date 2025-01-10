Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men from the Causeway Coast and Glens area have been named in a list of Under 30 Climate Change-Makers.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful has just announced the latest cohort for its 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers programme which includes “outstanding individuals” Henry Ross from Coleraine and Dr. Jan Dillenburger-Keenan from Portrush.

The initiative plays a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of climate leaders across Northern Ireland. These local climate champions will join an inspiring group of early career individuals from across the region, each committed to making a meaningful impact in the fight against climate change.

Henry Ross said: “I’m over the moon to be included as one of this year’s 30 Under 30 Climate Change-Makers. For years I’ve been deeply concerned about the climate crisis and what the future could look like if serious steps aren’t taken to ensure we meet our targets.”

Dr. Jan Dillenburger-Keenan said: “I’m delighted to have been given such an incredible opportunity to be directly involved in the conversation, to learn valuable insights from world-class leaders, and to work with my classmates to help find solutions.”

The 30 Under 30 programme offers a unique platform for early career individuals to develop leadership skills and become advocates for environmental change. Participants will take part in workshops covering key topics, such as biodiversity, health, and wellbeing, with opportunities to learn from influential leaders.

The series, which began in December with Alice Thompson’s inspiring workshop on Purpose and Finding Your Why, continues this year with six engaging workshops and a dedicated Summit. The programme will run through to June, with additional workshops designed to foster collaboration and deliver practical strategies for tackling climate challenges.

As a key strategic programme, it has become central to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s mission to drive meaningful environmental change. Jenna Potter, 30 Under 30 Programme Manager, said: “With the ambitious targets set out in the 2022 Climate Change Act, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050, there is no time to sit back on our commitments. The 30 Under 30 programme equips young people with the skills and knowledge they need to help meet these targets and drive real change.”