The announcement by Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison has been welcomed by Mid Ulster District Council Chair, Councillor Córa Corry.
“We welcome the funding that has been made through this latest round of Shared Prosperity Funding, coming close on the heels of the recent announcement of our success in securing £9M for the regeneration of Maghera," said Councillor Corry.
"This award will make up part of the matched funding elements for the Derrynoid and Drumcairne projects, and so will allow us to unlock additional investment to further support the development of outdoor spaces under Outdoor Recreation Strategy, currently in its third year, across the district.”
The funding contribution of £104,600 will contribute to the works to restore multi-use trails, improved car and bicycle parking, vegetation clearance, signage and seating and picnic areas in Drumcairne, Stewartstown, and Derrynoid Forests, Draperstown.
It is part of Northern Ireland’s £127 million share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) that will deliver tangible improvements for local people, with positive impacts on pride in place, local growth and life chances.
"It's really important that people can take pride in the place they live and have easy access to more green spaces like gardens, play parks, cycle paths and forests," Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davison said.
"This funding is going to all eleven councils in Northern Ireland and will support projects that visibly improve community facilities for everyone," she added.