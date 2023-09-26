'Unified action' needed to save Lough Neagh and NI rivers - leading environmental charity

All-Ireland Director of The Rivers Trust and Chief Executive of Ballinderry Rivers Trust Mark Horton is calling for urgent action, leadership, and meaningful collaboration across a range of stakeholders to address the ecological disaster of blue-green algae, which is engulfing and choking Lough Neagh.

“Lough Neagh should be the cherished environmental and cultural jewel of Northern Ireland, but instead is suffering an ecological emergency of alarming proportions as toxic blue-green algae blooms have made visible to everyone the significant environmental pressures the Lough is facing,” he said.

“These toxic blooms have shocked the public in Northern Ireland and beyond and have led to widespread anxiety regarding the impact on water quality, biodiversity, human health, the economy, and tourism.

“There is a lot of fear and misinformation about the plight of the lough, and that is why we want to provide expert insight and understanding into the causes and solutions. To do this, we have compiled all the important information into one booklet, which is now free to download on The Rivers Trust website, to help better inform the public.

All-Ireland Director of The Rivers Trust and Chief Executive of Ballinderry Rivers Trust, Mark Horton. Credit: The Rivers Trust

“Sadly, the current situation is of no great surprise to those concerned for our freshwater environment who have been warning for decades about the mounting environmental pressure being placed on the Lough and other rivers and loughs across Northern Ireland.

“And while they may not be attracting the same attention as the disaster in Lough Neagh, blue-green algae has been confirmed in many of our other rivers and water bodies. The bad news is that unless we invest in preventative measures now, the problem will only worsen in the future.

“The current state of Lough Neagh serves as an ominous warning of the future health of our freshwater habitats. Urgent action is imperative to safeguard and rejuvenate this vital natural resource. Leadership is needed to address the genuine and immediate public concern, as well as the difficult decisions that will need to be taken about how we, as a society, manage our water, land, and air.”

