Plans to upgrade a Wastewater Treatment Works (WwTW) site in Dungiven have been given the go ahead by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The existing NI Water Carnabane WwTW, constructed 35 years ago, will be decommissioned and replaced with a new WwTW on adjacent land also owned by NI Water.

The new WwTW comprises of Replacement Rotating Biological Contactor (RBC) plant, inlet screening, a small control building kiosk and associated ancillary works.

According to the Development Management Officer Report, there will be “improvements in effluent quality from the proposal and [it] will have no further visual impact than the existing WwTW”.

Causeway Coast and Glens Council has given the go ahead for an upgrade to Dungiven Wastewater Treatment Works. Credit: NI World

The report adds: “The proposal’s above ground development is positioned at lower ground level than the Carnabane Road, surrounded by mature trees so it will be visually acceptable as it will have negligible visual impact when viewed from the Carnabane Road and when compared to the existing WwTW, which is surrounded by a high paladine fence and gate which is partially screened by roadside vegetation.”

In addition, the proposal “will not have an unacceptable adverse impact on nature, conservation or archaeological or built heritage interests”.

The report concludes: “The proposal is considered acceptable at this location. The proposal will improve the quality of discharge to the Owenrigh River ASSI in line with NIEA standards, bring about significant environmental benefits for local communities and leave scope for increased capacity to the local sewage network.

