Upgrade programme getting underway at two parks in Larne

Mid and East Antrim councillors were told at a meeting of the borough council’s Direct Services Committee this week that a £31k upgrade of two paths is due to get underway at Larne Town Park on January 24 and continue for “at least six weeks”.

The first path to be improved runs between the car park at Glenarm Road and Chaine Park. This will be followed by the path between Chaine Park and the toilet block at Larne Town Park.

An upgrade to LED lighting costing £23,000 has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks on existing columns in the parks with an additional three new lamp-posts to be installed between the promenade and Coast Road.

Larne Town Park

Repairs to the bandstand in the town park costing £6,500 will include ceiling replacement and paintwork and new roofing and side panels for the Chaine Park pergolas costing £20k are also expected to be carried out this winter.

The projects are the first stages of a £130k refurbishment at the two parks as part of a “vision to restore the town park and Chaine Park to their former Edwardian glory”, the borough council has said.

Other proposals include refurbishment of the railings surrounding James Chaine’s grave at a cost of £25k; 20 new benches, costing £11k and a picnic area beside Chaine grave. A refurbishment of the tennis courts at Larne Town Park will cost £5,200 for repairs to walls and fencing.

Ornamental plants costing £15,000 will be displayed at Chaine Park with the creation of 11 planting areas.

A fully-accessible ‘Changing Places’ toilet facility is to be constructed at Larne Town Park and the existing toilet area demolished. The remainder of the building may be refurbished to provide a cafe area.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter