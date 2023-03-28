Register
Upper Bann MP pleased that after 10 years of lobbying Pines Park in Lurgan is to be resurfaced

After 10 years of lobbying, Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed news that a significant stretch of Pines Park in Lurgan is to be resurfaced.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:03 BST

The DUP MP expressed her ‘delight at securing a commitment from the Department for Infrastructure to resurface a significant stretch’.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart at Pines Park in Lurgan, Co Armagh.
She revealed 300m will be resurfaced as part of the Avenue Road resurfacing scheme scheduled for July/August.

“It is ten years since I first started to lobby for the resurfacing of Pines Park, so to get this commitment at long last is long overdue.

"The road is in a terrible condition and has been for many years. When the commitment was given to resurface Avenue Road I felt it was an opportunity for DfI to address my concerns in Pines Park. I am glad this work will be done for residents.

"I know there remains outstanding issues with regards the width of the entrance into the development and the surfacing of Pines Close, Grove and Court.

"I will continue to press on these issues but am pleased that some progress is being made.”